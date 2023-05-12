Stuart Varney: The Trump haters won't let CNN recover

During his "My Take," Friday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed former President Donald Trump's CNN town hall, an event that provoked a "revolt" from its staff and compelled anchor Anderson Cooper to trash his network. Varney argued Trump sounded sharp, looked vigorous compared to Biden and his "haters" can't handle that.

STUART VARNEY: Donald Trump appeared in a CNN town hall Wednesday night. He looked and sounded sharp. He was on his game, and that's a problem for CNN.

For years the network known frequently as the "Clinton News Network," had been a showcase for Trump hatred.

So when CNN gave the hated former president 70 minutes of airtime, you could expect some opposition. What CNN got was a revolt from the inside and a tirade of hostility from the outside.

Star anchor Anderson Cooper took to the airwaves last night to call Trump's appearance "disturbing."

He told viewers, "You have every right to be outraged today and angry, and never watch this network again."

Why doesn't he just resign?

For Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, giving Trump a platform was "shameful" and a "profoundly irresponsible decision."

They hated almost everything he said. They hated the audience's reaction, and they hated the idea of giving Trump a platform, but they chose to overlook a couple of things.

Compared to President Biden, Trump looked really good. The left doesn't want to see that or admit it.

Trump did not slur his words. He didn't lose his train of thought. It looked like he could have gone on for hours.

How you look on television is very important in politics, the left knows this. They are aware of Trump's energy, and Biden's lack of it.

Here's another embarrassment: The wall. Trump said, "I did finish the wall. I built a wall." For that, they call him a liar.

There's an invasion in progress and all they've got is quibbling about how many miles of wall Trump did or did not build.

I was a founder of CNN back in 1980. The network took a left turn in the 1990s when it became the "Clinton News Network." They are trying to recover, but I don't think the Trump haters will let them.

