During his "My Take," Thursday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the nation's migrant crisis, arguing Biden opened the border for millions of migrants so the Democrat Party could expand its voting base.

STUART VARNEY: It's time for a reality check on the migrant crisis.

The border is now the state line, the county line, and the city line. That's because migrants are being shipped all across the country, and local authorities are increasingly saying, 'No, you can't come here.'

We've already seen this in two counties near New York City. You'll see more of this as the numbers explode. We all live on the border now.

Don't let Secretary Mayorkas fool you. The millions already here, and the millions more to come will be staying. There's no way ICE is going to deport them.

The Democrats won't allow it. They want them here. They see a crop of future Democrat voters. They're staying.

They're going to work here too, whether you like it or not. They have to. We're not going to pay for their food and housing forever, and besides, there's a labor shortage.

This is the new reality.

President Biden came to New York City Wednesday. He didn't see the migrant disaster. Didn't have anything to say about migrants camping out in Central Park.

Just as the city is considering closing whole streets to make space for tent cities, whole streets were closed so the president could raise money.

Ironic. The president who opened the border, begs for re-election money in a city he helped to ruin.

