Stuart Varney: Reparations are another Democrat vote-buying operation

During his "My Take," Thursday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney explains how Democrats "refined" their vote-buying policy to align with 21st-century politics, arguing liberal lawmakers are using issues like reparations and student loan forgiveness to buy votes with taxpayer money.

STUART VARNEY: Vote buying in the 21st century has nothing to do with offering a few bucks to someone to vote a certain way. That's so crude.

These days, vote buying is much more refined. It's the Democrats' basic policy. They identify a group of people who "need" something. Then promise to use taxpayer money to take care of it.

BIDEN'S USING STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS TO BUY VOTES, REWARD DEMOCRATIC BASE

The politician gets the votes. The politician gets elected. The taxpayer forks over the money.

Take reparations for slavery. Representative Cori Bush demands $14 trillion. California recommends $360,000 per black person.

The principle, of whether any reparations should be paid at all, is no longer discussed. It's now just a negotiation of how much should be paid. Vote buying.

CALIFORNIA GAS TAX REBATE POISED TO SEND HUNDREDS TO ELIGIBLE DRIVES

In California, last October, 18 million residents received checks of between $200 and $1,050, depending on income.

It was a gas rebate. The money arrived in October, right before Gavin Newsom was re-elected governor in November.

There's another vote-buying proposal in California: $300 weekly unemployment checks, which would also go to illegals.

Ten cities and states offer some form of "universal basic income." That's cash, up to $1,000 a month. It's a Democrat idea, and it's vote-buying.

STATES POCKETED MILLIONS IN COVID-RELIEF CASH FOR PET PROJECTS

What about the trillions sent out as stimulus checks, after the pandemic was winding down? Who cares if it made inflation worse? It bought a few votes.

The $400 billion student debt forgiveness program. That's one of the most expensive vote-buying operations currently on the table.

That's Democrat politics today. How many votes can we buy with somebody else's money and damn the consequences?

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE