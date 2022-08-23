Biden's using student loan forgiveness to buy votes, reward Democratic base going into midterms: Kevin Hassett

Former Council of Economic Advisors Chairman Kevin Hassett argued, Tuesday, that Biden is likely to pull the trigger on "massive" student loan forgiveness, telling "Varney & Co." his goal is to reward his Democratic base ahead of the midterm elections.

KEVIN HASSETT: They've got to reward their base, which is the teachers' unions, the trial lawyers and liberal academics. I think they are likely to do some massive forgiveness and the real irony is Democrats pretend to be for the little guy, but the typical blue-collar worker doesn’t have a college degree, doesn’t have student loan… And a lot of folks who have worked hard to pay off their loans and all those people are getting left behind by the Bidens, and they are tossing money at people who haven’t paid their loans.

Now the people who haven’t repaid their loans, disproportionately, are people who are English literature majors, or took a graduate program that didn’t give them a skill, so now they are angry about society, were taught to be Marxists and support the Democrats, and they are about to get a check from Joe Biden.

