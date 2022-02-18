Varney: Here come the American truckers

FOX Business' Stuart Varney , during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co." Friday, argued the ongoing protests against Canada's vaccine mandates will continue in America and truckers are "fed up" with being talk down to by elites.

STUART VARNEY: Here come the truckers. That is, American truckers.

What started in Canada will continue here. It will be a test of the vaccine mandate.

Convoys will start from Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio, and from Fresno California. The plan is to arrive in Washington D.C. on March 6. They will be met by a congressional welcoming committee. They're organized.

Good timing. The COVID caseload is falling dramatically, and the masks are coming off.

But vax mandates are still in place. The truckers want them gone. Biden wants to keep 'em. It’s going to be a fascinating contest.

You see, truckers work. They get their hands dirty. They are working people. They are supposed to be ‘natural-born’ Democrats. But they're fed up with being talked down to by the elites who now run the Democrat party. It reminds me of the class warfare I knew so well growing up in England. It's truck drivers vs ‘the educated,’ the 'intelligentsia,' the elites.

A word of advice to the authorities: Don't accuse the truckers of being racists or Nazis. Don't threaten their supporters.

Go meet with them. Trudeau wouldn't do it in Canada, but top Democrats could do it here!

How about sending out Xavier Becerra, who is supposed to be running our COVID response. Go explain to the truckers why they're being fired for not getting the jab.

Or Vice President Harris, she could go out and find the root causes of their discontent.

You'd better do something because a sizable chunk of America’s working class is jumping the Democrat ship...