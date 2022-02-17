Canadian trucker protester not afraid of increased police pressure: 'We have the right to peacefully assemble'

Protesters are continuing to fight against Canada’s vaccine mandate and are not afraid of increased police pressure.

"We have the right to peacefully assemble. We have the right to peacefully protest. There is nothing but love and solidarity… it’s a beautiful movement," Kelly Dearborn, a protester who’s taking a stand with the Canadian Freedom Convoy told FOX Business’ Grady Trimble Thursday.

Dearborn’s comments come as Ottawa police told demonstrators to leave and threatened arrests. On Thursday, Trimble reported that law enforcement continues to hand out fliers warning truckers and protesters that they could be charged with criminal offenses. The truckers’ vehicles are also at risk of being removed and their driver’s licenses could be suspended, or even canceled.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took action against the protests by enacting the Emergencies Act.

Dearborn argued that Trudeau’s actions go a "step too far," as Parliament will vote on the law, today.

"This is escalation to the ninth degree… from day one, anybody that's been involved is saying, ‘Come on, talk to us,’" he said

"Something's not right. Let's make this right. Let's talk. We're Canadians. We can talk this through," he continued.

The Canadian government also gave banks permission to freeze their accounts without the use of a court order.

Meanwhile, at Parliament Hill workers are installing taller fences, in addition to barricades that surround the area to block the Canadian trucker protests.

"The hate that’s here, it’s a shame because we have nothing but love," Dearborn concluded.

"We want the choice to be able to say ‘we don't want to put something in our body that we don't know anything about. We want to have that free choice. That's all this is."