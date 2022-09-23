Stuart Varney: New York is being run down by Biden’s open border

During his latest "My Take" Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized the Biden administration for the destructive impact the border crisis has had on "sanctuary cities" such as New York City.

STUART VARNEY: Three miles from this studio, New York is building a huge tent city. Thousands of migrants are arriving every week and the city, under the law, must find them all a bed.

Homeless shelters are already full. 6,000 hotel rooms have been rented, but the migrants keep coming. So, they'll keep putting up the tents.

Step back a little and look at what's happening to this city.

Poor migrants are coming in. The money is moving out. Why? Well, New York is a sanctuary city: that is an invitation!

The Democrats have opened the border. Two million have come in this year and 20% of them say New York is their preferred destination. It is a flood of poor people.

Just as this is happening, the money is moving out. There's no state income tax in Florida: head south on 1-95, and you save big. Stay in the city and you pay federal, state, and city income taxes.

The New York Post reports 41,885 New Yorkers switched to Florida drivers' licenses this year.

New York stands as a warning. It is a city that’s been run down by its own disastrous policies. And it’s now being run down by Biden’s open border. Who pays for the tent cities? New York taxpayers. And what will they do? They'll keep leaving.