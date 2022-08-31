Expand / Collapse search
Mornings with Maria

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., criticizes the U.S.’s border policies in response to the Texas governor’s report that over 80 suspects on the terror watchlist were stopped at the border since Biden took office. video

Biden’s border policies give terrorists permission to breach America’s southern border: Rep. Carlos Gimenez

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., criticizes the U.S.’s border policies in response to the Texas governor’s report that over 80 suspects on the terror watchlist were stopped at the border since Biden took office.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, Rep.  Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., discusses the ongoing chaos occurring at the U.S.-Mexico southern border and the corollary of dangerous individuals illegally entering the United States. 

REP. CARLOS GIMENEZ: Well, I mean, we're letting them in, but also how many of them we're not even knowing that they're getting in? Because look, when I was at the southern border about a month ago when we asked, they have 500,000 people that they know that crossed the border that were not encountered. We've got about 2 million people that we know that we encountered, 500,000 people that we know were not encountered. We don't know who they are. 

U.S. border agents at border

U.S. Border Patrol agents watch over a group of immigrants after they crossed over the border from Mexico into Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images / Getty Images)

And there's another at least 500,000 people that are crossing the border we don't even know cross the border. There's a million people that we don't know anything about. How many of those people are on the terrorist watch list? How many of those people really are up to no good here in the United States? And I'm not saying that the majority are. But you know that when you have a million people, you certainly have a whole bunch that are up to no good and a bunch that are also on the terrorist watch list. 

WHITE HOUSE CLAIMED PEOPLE AREN’T ILLEGALLY ‘WALKING’ ACROSS BORDER, FOOTAGE SHOWS THE OPPOSITE

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., provides updates on President Biden’s ongoing border crisis as the total number of migrant encounters continues to rise on ‘Mornings with Maria.’  video

Biden’s border policies promote an incredibly ‘treacherous journey’: Rep. Carlos Gimenez

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., provides updates on President Biden’s ongoing border crisis as the total number of migrant encounters continues to rise on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ 