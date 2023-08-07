Stuart Varney: It's a matter of time before Gavin Newsom makes his move

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the growing number of Democrats who want Biden off the 2024 ticket after Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., argued the party is facing "disastrous consequences" if the president does not face primary competition.

STUART VARNEY: If ever there was a clear indication that Democrats want Biden off the ticket, look no further than Rep. Dean Phillips.

He's a Democrat, from Minnesota.

JOE MANCHIN HASN'T CLOSED THE DOOR ON PRIMARYING BIDEN IN 2024

He's very open about it. Keeping Biden on the ticket, he says, would be disastrous.

It's no accident he appeared on CBS' prime political show.

They certainly knew what he was going to say. They wanted him to say it on the air.

MAJORITY OF DEMOCRATS DON'T WANT BIDEN TO RUN AGAIN IN 2024, POLL FINDS

Phillips is 54, and he's been in Congress for just 4 years.

Like many young Democrats, his big problem with Biden is his age.

In poll after poll Democrats demand a different candidate.

The president's frailty is another rallying call to Democrats. He's just returned from his beach vacation.

BIDEN TAKES LEISURELY BIKE RIDE AT DELAWARE VACATION HOME AS HUNTER'S SCANDAL SURGES

He is outpacing all modern presidents when it comes to time off.

Democrats want a more vigorous, engaged candidate because, it's very hard for anyone to see Joe Biden, holding down the presidency for another 6 years.

The talk of a replacement will get louder. His handlers can't protect him from stumbles, gaffes, and senior moments.

It's just a matter of time 'til Gavin Newsom makes his move.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE