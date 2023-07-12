Stuart Varney: Democrats want Biden out of the race

During his "My Take," Wednesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed whether Democrats are starting to pull the rug out from under Biden after allegations of "obscene private rants," arguing intense, personal criticism of the president might be part of the process in removing him from the 2024 race.

STUART VARNEY: You hear it all the time. "Does this story have legs?"

In other words, is there still interest in a news item? Is it important? Is it worth a headline?

The story of the president's temper definitely has "legs."

Since it broke a few days ago, the story now includes his mental abilities.

His energy level, his family relationships, and the contrast between his "nice guy" public image, and his obscene private rants.

Axios started it, reporting the president is known for his harsh and personal criticism of his staff.

It didn't help that tape surfaced showing Biden threatening to fire anyone who abused their staff.

Then came Maureen Dowd in the New York Times, harshly criticizing the president for not recognizing his own granddaughter.

Then, last night, the president skipped out of the big NATO leaders' dinner.

His staffers excused him on the grounds he has a busy schedule. He was relaxing on the beach on Sunday.

If you're an 80-year-old president, looking for another 6 years in office, you don't want this.

Maybe that's exactly what Democrats want. They know a large majority of voters do not want Biden to run.

His approval levels are in the tank and his vice president is neither competent nor popular.

They want him out of the race and this steady drumbeat of intense, personal criticism, maybe part of the process.

I know I'm out on a limb on this, but I don't believe Joe Biden will be the Democrat candidate next year.

