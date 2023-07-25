LARRY KUDLOW: Send Joe Biden into retirement

When will they leave us alone? Just yesterday, the Biden administration banned water heaters . Folks, enjoy that cold shower you're heading for and you can turn those dials as much as you want, it's going to be even colder!

The big-government socialists of the Biden administration insist on completely ruining our daily lives. They're going after every imaginable creature comfort that used to make America the most wonderful place to live in. Now, they're going to turn us into Europe, which doesn't even have a lot of this stuff the way we do.

What's this stuff? Well, for starters: Shower heads, air conditioners, toilet flushing, lightbulbs, washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, gas cars and trucks, coal-fired pizza ovens, microwaves.

That's just for starters. Joe Biden wants to take them away from us, all in the name of climate change . As though carbon emissions could truly be measured over 50 years from the Biden heist of our way of living.

WAR ON APPLIANCES CONTINUES AS BIDEN ADMIN RELEASES NEW RULES FOR DISHWASHERS

Here's what the White House press release from the Biden climate fanatics said late last year when they changed the lightbulb standards:

"This is the 110th action to strengthen energy efficiency standards that the Administration has taken in 2022. These 110 actions span a range of household products—everything from air conditioners and furnaces, to clothes washers and dryers, to kitchen appliances and water heaters—as well as commercial and industrial equipment." Just terrific, fellas.

110!!? We racked our brains and could only come up with 19 – so that means there's 90 more of these creature comfort destroying regulations coming down the pipeline?! Actually, they want to end the pipelines, too. Right?

From that same White House statement, the greenies say: "Once finalized, these standards will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 2.4 billion metric tons, equivalent to the carbon emissions from 10 million homes, 17 million gas cars, or 21 coal-fired power plants over 30 years."

You mean, all this for ending my ceiling fan? My dehumidifier? My battery charger? My pool pumps? Really?! All those carbon-saving metric tons in practically every suburban home in America over 30 years will come to... what? You mean a good half-year of Chinese coal-plant building. That's the way I read it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's so silly, folks. It completely lacks common sense. The worst part of this nonsense is that the Bidens want to jam these regulatory orders down our throats. No consumer choice, no freedom, just the dictates of a bunch of over-educated far-left bureaucrats who truly believe they know better how to live than ordinary people do.

I hate to say it, but it really is Soviet-style actions or, as Steve Forbes put it, modern socialism through the regulatory state. Save America. Bring back my ceiling fan. Save America. Send Joe Biden into retirement.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the July 25, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."