Stuart Varney: Karine Jean-Pierre's 'appalling' Republican remark exemplifies Biden's toxic politics

Biden's White House press secretary is degrading American politics, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney responds to Karine Jean-Pierres allegation that Republicans are fighting to put fentanyl on the street by defunding border patrol. video

During his "My Take," Wednesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney blasted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for shamefully blaming Republicans for "fighting to put fentanyl on the streets," arguing she is insulting Republicans and all Americans who lost loved ones to Biden's open border.

STUART VARNEY: We are told that voters are turned off by toxic politics, and it's usually Donald Trump who gets the blame.

Well, listen to this from Karine Jean-Pierre. It's not a nasty nickname or a personal attack. It's an appalling degradation of our politics.

BIDEN'S OPEN BORDER POLICY THREATENS ECONOMIC, NATIONAL SECURITY: BORDER PATROL CHIEF

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "House Republicans promised to put cops on the beat. Instead, they're fighting to put fentanyl on the street by defunding border patrol. Their proposal makes clear that the only thing House Republicans are committed to giving to Americans is increased crime."

Karine Jean-Pierre

WASHINGTON, DC - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. (Alex Wong/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Repeat. Republicans are "fighting to put fentanyl on the street." What an insult. Not just to Republicans, but to all those Americans who have lost loved ones to Biden's open border.

MOTHER SLAMS BIDEN FOR 'MOCKING' SONS' FENTANYL DEATHS 

I have another example of toxic politics from the Democrats.

The president, addressing a union crowd, says Republicans are "cut from a different cloth." 

President Biden delivers remarks in Irvine, California

President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster / AP Newsroom)

I was born and raised in England where class warfare was invented and that was class warfare

Biden implies that Republicans are the Country Club party, looking down on working people. He's wrong again. 

These days, union people tend to vote Republican, and it's the Democrat elites who look down on the rest of us.

I'll end with this. A toddler, dumped, alone on the border. Will Biden and the Democrats ever take responsibility?

