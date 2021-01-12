Biden's 'open border' policy threatens economic, national security: Border patrol chief

Prior to President Trump's visit to the US-Mexico border Tuesday, the Border Patrol chief warned of the cost of President-elect Joe Biden's proposed reversal for immigration policy.

Mark Morgan, Acting Customs Border Patrol Commissioner, told FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" that if Biden stops building the border wall "it's going to be part of a dangerous policy that's in place and our country will be less safe because of it."

"If you take away the ideologic, hyperbolic false narrative that's out there, that infrastructure works," he explained, "along with technology and personnel, and every single measure of success improves because of that and our borders are more secure and our country's more secure."

The Center for Immigration reports that deporting illegal immigrants costs $10,000 per person compared to the average lifetime fiscal drain of $65,000.

"We're securing not only this nation's national security," Morgan said, "but economic security. It's both. They are absolutely comingled."

Beyond the border wall, Morgan said effective policies and authorities need to be in place.

"President-elect Biden has said he's going to do away with everything that's been done under this administration to address the crisis," Morgan said.

The CBP chief warns the Biden has discussed going back to catch and release, ending deportations for almost four months, giving amnesty to millions of people, and giving health care to illegal immigrants.

"That's not an immigration strategy," Morgan said. "That's an open border strategy, and the cartels and human smugglers are already exploiting that and the numbers are already going up because immigrants are being told the borders on Jan. 20th are going to be open once again."

Morgan believes that it has only to do with politics.

"This is the one time where I'm glad a president has already broken promises," he said of Biden. "He said... if he did on day one what he promised he was going to do during the campaign, he'd have two million people rushing the border. I agree with him. We would see a crisis that would pale in comparison to what we saw in 2019."

Morgan previewed his visit with Trump saying the president will tout his "tremendous successes" at the border.