Stuart Varney: The media will feast on Trump while ignoring Biden's 'chronic failures'

During his "My Take," Wednesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney called the Trump indictment a deliberate attempt by Democrats to keep the ex-president tied up in court proceedings during election season, arguing the "well-honed" strategy is designed to keep Biden's crises in the background.

STUART VARNEY: For the next 12 months, at least, court proceedings involving Donald Trump will dominate politics.

This is not accidental. It's deliberate. It's a well-honed strategy, designed to keep Trump in the headlines, and Biden's crises in the background.

There won't be another hearing in the New York case until December. So it will cloud the Republican debates in August. Unless it's dismissed, the case continues in the spring, just as the primaries begin. The Iowa caucuses are exactly 10 months from today.

There's more.

The Justice Department is looking at Trump's document retention at Mar-a-Lago. Felony charges are possible.

In Georgia, a grand jury is investigating a Trump phone call to Georgia's Secretary of State, urging him to "find 11,780 votes." Charges are likely.

Think about this. An endless stream of court filings and charges that will produce very negative headlines for Trump. Biden sits back and smiles, or laughs, as he did yesterday.

The Democrats are good at politics. What a shame they are so bad at policy.

Are you better off than you were two years ago? How much are we paying for the 2 million illegals who have crossed the border on Biden's watch?

How are the schools doing? How's our foreign policy shaping up? Are you really happy we've given up our energy independence? Probably not, but you're not going to be hearing much about it.

What you're going to see is a media feast. They hate Trump and are perfectly happy to ignore chronic failure, so long as they get him.

Trump derangement is still with us.

