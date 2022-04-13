Varney rips Biden over ‘inflation excuses’

FOX Business' Stuart Varney torched President Biden for not having any inflation policy and only having "inflation excuses" during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co." Wednesday.

STUART VARNEY: The president does not have an inflation policy. He has inflation excuses.

He's floundering, blaming everyone else, from oil companies to Putin. He says he will do everything in his power to tackle rising prices – everything except drilling for oil, cutting red tape, and getting real about green energy.

Where is Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen? She supported the massive Build Back Better spending plan. In the face of the worst inflation in 41 years, is the Treasury secretary still a big spender? Surely, chucking another trillion or two into the economy is not a reliable inflation fighting policy!

And where is Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm? Last November, she said the massive infrastructure bill would ease inflation. It did not. Her green energy push is actually contributing to inflation!

You know what's going to happen: The administration doesn't have an inflation-fighting policy, but the Federal Reserve does.

They're going to raise rates and quit printing money, and that may bring on a recession. But that’s ok. Biden will have someone else to blame.