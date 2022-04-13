Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Varney rips Biden over ‘inflation excuses’

The president blames 'everyone else' for inflation surge, from oil companies to Putin

Stuart Varney: Biden doesn’t have inflation policies, only ‘excuses’

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argues that Biden is ‘blaming everyone else’ for the inflation surge, except for himself. 

FOX Business' Stuart Varney torched President Biden for not having any inflation policy and only having "inflation excuses" during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co." Wednesday.

DEM SENATE CANDIDATES BLAME INFLATION ON CORPORATE GREED AND RUSSIA, NOT GOVERNMENT SPENDING

STUART VARNEY: The president does not have an inflation policy. He has inflation excuses. 

He's floundering, blaming everyone else, from oil companies to Putin. He says he will do everything in his power to tackle rising prices – everything except drilling for oil, cutting red tape, and getting real about green energy.

Where is Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen? She supported the massive Build Back Better spending plan. In the face of the worst inflation in 41 years, is the Treasury secretary still a big spender? Surely, chucking another trillion or two into the economy is not a reliable inflation fighting policy!

FOX Business' Stuart Varney argued that President Biden does not have an inflation policy.  (Fox News)

And where is Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm? Last November, she said the massive infrastructure bill would ease inflation. It did not. Her green energy push is actually contributing to inflation!

You know what's going to happen: The administration doesn't have an inflation-fighting policy, but the Federal Reserve does.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Oversight And Government Reform Committee hearings. (Photo by AL DRAGO/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

They're going to raise rates and quit printing money, and that may bring on a recession. But that’s ok. Biden will have someone else to blame.

