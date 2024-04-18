Stuart Varney: Hats off to Google for getting a backbone

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Google firing employees after sit-in protests over its Project Nimbus contract with Israel, arguing the tech giant set an example for other businesses that face similar "disruptive behavior."

STUART VARNEY: Finally, management gets a backbone.

After sit-ins and disruption at its offices in California and New York, Google fired 28 workers.

It's about time.

For months, activists inside the company had been angrily protesting Google's Project Nimbus.

That is a billion dollar cloud computing contract with Israel. To the left, any contact with Israel is forbidden.

Tuesday, workers had refused to leave the office of Thomas Kurian, who runs Google's cloud operation.

It was a disruptive sit-in. Some were arrested and led away in handcuffs.

On Wednesday, Google said, "Physically impeding other employees' work and preventing them from accessing our facilities is a clear violation of our policies and completely unacceptable behavior."

Google fired them.

They laid down a marker that will be watched by others who face similar disruptive activist behavior.

Netflix told activist employees that if they didn't like its content, they could go work someplace else.

What will happen at Columbia University? Last night, an ugly anti-Israel, near riot, just off campus.

It's hard to see how the 4,700 Jewish students at Columbia will feel comfortable going about their business.

The university's president had just told Congress what she was doing about antisemitism. What will she do now?

Hats off to Google for standing firm. They have stated clearly what will not be tolerated.

