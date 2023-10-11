Stuart Varney: Far-left Democrats can't condemn Hamas' 'heinous atrocities'

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney called out members of the far-left who refuse to condemn Hamas' terror attacks on Israel, arguing that, despite conclusive proof of the atrocities, Democrats like Rashida Tlaib just can't condemn their friends.

STUART VARNEY: Have these people no shame?

As soon as the rockets were ripping into Israeli civilians, the New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America organized the now-infamous rally in Times Square.

Hatred of Jews was the theme. Support for Hamas was the message. They were cheering the slaughter at that music festival.

As the news coverage spread, the left started to back away.

It took Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a full day to put out a statement condemning bigotry at the rally.

But also calling for de-escalation and a ceasefire, which would lock Hamas terror gains in place.

Another far-left New York congressman, Jamaal Bowman, said the Hamas attack broke international law. Strong stuff.

Then he went on to say we have to get to "the root causes of the conflict."

In other words, it's the occupation that's doing it and Palestinians are victims.

Then, on Tuesday, came conclusive proof that Hamas had committed heinous atrocities.

We're not going to show you the pictures, but our own Hillary Vaughn put the question to the usually outspoken Hamas supporter, Rashida Tlaib.

HILLARY VAUGHN: Congresswoman, Hamas terrorists have cut off babies' heads and burned children alive. Do you support Israel's right to defend themselves against this brutality?

RASHIDA TLAIB: No comment.

HILLARY VAUGHN: You can't comment about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies' heads?

RASHIDA TLAIB: No comment.

HILLARY VAUGHN: Do you condone what Hamas has done? Chopping off babies' heads, burning children alive, raping women in the street?

RASHIDA TLAIB: No comment.



The left has a problem. They just can't condemn their friends. They have no shame.