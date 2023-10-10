Stuart Varney: Israel is not buying Hamas' 'victimhood,' they're going to destroy them

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed the "unprovoked" terrorist attacks on Israel, arguing Palestinian supporters are trying to change the narrative and present themselves as victims, but that Israel is "enraged" and is on the verge of destroying Hamas.

STUART VARNEY: When terrorists launched their attacks Saturday morning, Israel occupied the moral high ground.

It was an unprovoked attack.

ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS AFTER SURPRISE ATTACKS, AROUND 900 ISRAELIS DEAD

Innocent civilians were brutalized. Videos of atrocities quickly circulated online. Israelis were clearly the victims.

The terrorists, and their supporters, are now presenting themselves as victims.

They speak the language of victimhood. The language of oppression. That's how they justify their own savagery.

31 student groups at Harvard put out a statement blaming Israel.

ISRAEL LAUNCHES MASSIVE AIRSTRIKES ON DOWNTOWN GAZE CITY, NETANYAHU SAYS: ‘WE HAVE ONLY STARTED’

They write, "Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden."

In cities around the world, crowds of Palestinians and their supporters demand recognition of their "oppressed" status.

They are trying to change the narrative.

CNN put out this headline, "Nowhere to go: Ordinary Palestinians live in fear as Israel retaliates against Hamas."

So you see, it's now Hamas as the victim of Israeli retaliation.

K.T. McFarland made the point on our show yesterday:

"What I worry about is that, as public opinion shifts and changes - and it will because the pictures you're going to start seeing are going to be what's happening in Gaza - the Palestinians are really good at spinning it to make them look like the victims."

Hamas may get favorable media treatment. The left has never been comfortable with winners like Israel.

But one thing won't change, Israelis are enraged. They are not buying Hamas' victimhood.

They are going to destroy them. The battle for public opinion is about to heat up.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE