Varney: Encouraging mediocrity is profoundly un-American

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." Stuart Varney addressed the work habits of today's labor force, arguing that ambition and prosperity are being frowned upon by socialist lawmakers and institutions that think working hard is a health risk.

STUART VARNEY: Working hard is out of style.

Climbing the career ladder is OK so long as it doesn't interfere with your work-life balance.

These days, ambition must not get the upper hand. Don't try hard.

Your personal life and your mental health may suffer. We are surrounded by this propaganda.

Remember quiet quitting? Not doing your best? It's all loaded into social media and our politics, and it keeps on coming at you.

In California, a San Francisco Democrat has a bill in the state legislature that would punish employers who contact employees after working hours.

You work 9 to 5? Don't call or email at 6, or the employer could be fined.

What happens to ambitious people who want to impress? They're out of luck. They must be held back.

How about this from New York University: "Your work schedule as a young adult may harm your health decades later."

The study finds that changing your schedule, like a shift change for example, leads to health issues in later life.

That's a disincentive to moving up the food chain by shifting your work hours.

The message is, try hard, and you'll pay for it later.

Then there's Bernie Sanders, who wants to mandate a 32-hour week, with the same pay as 40 hours.

He is a socialist and has no interest in career advancement in a capitalist society.

Getting ahead in Bernie's world is forbidden. You may leave the working class.

My point is we are encouraging mediocrity, encouraging resentment at getting ahead.

I find that profoundly un-American.

For generations, people came to America to work hard, climb the ladder and bring prosperity to their families.

What's wrong with that? And what is right about giving up and sinking into lethargic anxiety?

