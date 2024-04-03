Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Legal
Published

California bill would let employees ignore boss’ after-hours calls, messages

Under the bill, employers could face civil penalty if they violate rule

close
The "Varney & Co." host argues that California's high taxes, poverty and climate rules hurt the governor's image with the rest of the nation. video

Stuart Varney: Does America want to look like Gavin Newsom's California?

The "Varney & Co." host argues that California's high taxes, poverty and climate rules hurt the governor's image with the rest of the nation.

Workers in California may legally be allowed to disregard messages from their boss after the work day ends. 

The pressure to respond to work messages after hours has rapidly increased in recent years, especially as remote work during the pandemic blurred the line between work and personal life boundaries. It has exacerbated worker burnout and forced many countries to look into "right to disconnect" laws, according to the World Economic Forum. 

Democrat Assemblyman Matt Haney of San Francisco is aiming to add California to that list with a bill he introduced in February that's being considered in the state legislature.

RIGHT-TO-WORK STATES: WHAT THAT MEANS FOR UNION EMPLOYEES

If passed as currently written, Assembly Bill 2751 "would require a public or private employer to establish a workplace policy that provides employees the right to disconnect from communications from the employer during nonworking hours, except as specified."

team discusses in an office

A team of multiple generations attend an in-office meeting. (iStock / iStock)

This means that, except in cases of an emergency or for scheduling, workers would have the "right to ignore communications from the employer during nonworking hours," according to the text of the bill.

MICHIGAN'S 'RIGHT-TO-WORK' REPEAL IS 'ANTI-AMERICAN,' WORKERS WILL PAY THE PRICE: DICK DEVOS

Nonworking hours would be established by a written agreement between the workers and the employer. 

If the employer violates the rule, they could face a civil penalty of at least $100, according to the current version of the bill.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

California would become the first state in the country to consider such a law. However, more than a dozen countries have already enacted similar laws. Kenya was the latest to do so, according to the World Economic Forum. France was the first to enact a right-to-disconnect law in 2017.

Haney’s office told FOX 5 that studies revealed how workers were "healthier, happier and more productive" after these laws were passed.

Workers in an office

Nonworking hours would be established by a written agreement between the workers and the employer. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Jam Press)

At the same time, Haney said the law will help the state better compete against other states for skilled workers.

"We are in constant competition with other states like Texas and New York who are trying to woo California workers to their states," he said. "[Giving] our workers the right to disconnect will be a major benefit to our workforce and makes the California tech sector better able to compete for skilled workers."

FOX Business reached out to Haney's office.