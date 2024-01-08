Stuart Varney: Elon Musk's alleged drug use could prove 'destructive'

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to accusations of illegal drug use against Elon Musk after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder's alleged habit "worried" colleagues in leadership positions.

STUART VARNEY: If you're the richest person in the world, can you do anything you like?

Elon Musk is the richest, and he sure acts like he can do what he likes.

The Wall Street Journal has opened Pandora's box, "some Tesla, SpaceX leaders, worried by Musk's drug use."

It's a long and detailed report. He attended private parties where LSD, cocaine, and ketamine were used.

Those who attended signed non-disclosure agreements.

He smoked marijuana in a Joe Rogan interview and Musk says he has a prescription for ketamine.

Was he under the influence when he sent out that infamous tweet to buy out Twitter?

Was he under the influence when he made a nonsensical speech to SpaceX employees?

Good questions since Musk is in charge of six corporations with assets measured in the trillions.

SpaceX has government contracts where safety is a big concern.

Illegal drug use would put those contracts at risk. Where is the board of directors?

They have a fiduciary responsibility to shareholders.

The journal says there have been anxious discussions.

He is the greatest innovator of the age, and that gives him clout.

But if any business falters, his extraordinary behavior will come under much closer scrutiny.

Maybe the richest person in the world can do anything he likes while the going is good.

But that will change fast if drug use proves destructive.

