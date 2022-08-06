Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk says Joe Rogan weed puff meant random drug tests for him, SpaceX employees: 'A lot of backlash'

Elon Musk was offered a joint filled with tobacco and marijuana in a 2018 interview with Joe Rogan

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 5

Elon Musk disclosed in an interview released Thursday that his marijuana use on the "The Joe Rogan Experience" created a nightmare for the company.

Musk smoked marijuana on an episode of Rogan's show in 2018. Musk said he was not a regular user himself, and asked if it was legal. After taking one puff from the tobacco-marijuana filled joint, the tech mogul passed it back.

In California, where the podcast was filmed, recreational marijuana use is legal, but SpaceX maintains federal contracts and the use of marijuana is federally illegal.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the Qater Economic Forum in Doha

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., appears via video link during the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.  (Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk told the Full Send podcast this week that the federal government began giving him and other SpaceX employees random drug tests "to prove I'm not a drug addict."

"I did get a lot of backlash," Musk told the podcast. "It was pretty nutty, actually."

"Because SpaceX has a federal government contract — and it's still illegal federally," Musk continued. "So the SpaceX competitors were like 'Hey, why don't you do anything? Look at him brazenly smoking weed on Joe Rogan's podcast.'"

Despite the publicity, Musk said it was overall a damaging incident.

"I didn't think I'd get that much backlash," he said. "The consequences for me and for SpaceX were not good."

Musk said that the increased scrutiny on his employees upset him, recalling that he apologized, saying, "Sorry guys, I didn't realize it'd be this big of a deal."