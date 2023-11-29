Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk
Published

Elon Musk tells advertisers who left X: ‘Go f--- yourself’

Musk made the comments during an interview at The New York Times DealBook Summit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted Elon Musk on Monday to tour the horrors of the October 7th massacre of Kibbutz Kfar Gaza, an Israeli community that borders Gaza.

Elon Musk, Netanyahu tour horrors of the October 7th massacre in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted Elon Musk on Monday to tour the horrors of the October 7th massacre of Kibbutz Kfar Gaza, an Israeli community that borders Gaza.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had some harsh words for advertisers who are fleeing the platform X. 

"Go f--- yourself," Musk, owner of X, said during a Wednesday afternoon appearance at The New York Times DealBook Summit. 

Elon Musk

Elon Musk speaks onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Wednesday, in New York City.  (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk made the comment while being interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin, speaking about the current advertiser boycott. 

ELON MUSK TO MEET WITH ISRAEL'S PRESIDENT AMID ANTISEMITISM CONTROVERSY

"What this advertising boycott is going to do is, it is going to kill the company," Musk said. "And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company." 

In response to Disney CEO Bob Iger, who earlier discussed Disney pulling advertising from the platform, Musk didn't hold back. 

"Don't advertise. If someone is going to try and blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f--- yourself," Musk said, adding: "Go f--- yourself, is that clear? Hey Bob, if you're in the audience. That's how I feel, don't advertise." 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 