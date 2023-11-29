Elon Musk tells advertisers who left X: ‘Go f--- yourself’

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had some harsh words for advertisers who are fleeing the platform X.

"Go f--- yourself," Musk, owner of X, said during a Wednesday afternoon appearance at The New York Times DealBook Summit.

Musk made the comment while being interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin, speaking about the current advertiser boycott.

"What this advertising boycott is going to do is, it is going to kill the company," Musk said. "And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company."

In response to Disney CEO Bob Iger, who earlier discussed Disney pulling advertising from the platform, Musk didn't hold back.

"Don't advertise. If someone is going to try and blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f--- yourself," Musk said, adding: "Go f--- yourself, is that clear? Hey Bob, if you're in the audience. That's how I feel, don't advertise."

