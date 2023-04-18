Stuart Varney: Elon Musk is the most compelling CEO in America

During his "My Take," Tuesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed Tucker Carlson's interview with Elon Musk, arguing that while many CEOs are scared of saying anything, the Twitter CEO seemed afraid of nothing and didn't hold back on calling out Mark Zuckerberg or warning about the dangers of A.I.

STUART VARNEY: You may have noticed that we don't do many CEO interviews on this program.

I don't feel I get much out of them, and they always seem scared of saying anything their lawyers might object to.

But then, there's Elon Musk. He doesn't seem scared of anything. He was interviewed at length by Tucker Carlson. Here's what we learned.

ELON MUSK BUYS THOUSANDS OF GPUS FOR TWITTER A.I. PROJECT: REPORT

He's not afraid to dismiss the "old" Twitter as just "a glorified activist organization." His words. We knew that. Musk confirms it.

Their product development was non-existent. He said it took a year to add an edit button. So he fired 80% of the staff.

"Absurdly over-staffed," says Musk.

He doesn't hold back on anyone. He called out Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg for giving $400 million largely to Democrat causes. "Does that sound unbiased to you?" He asked.

He was clearly unhappy with Larry Page, the co-founder of Google. Musk says he's not taking the risks of A.I. seriously.

ELON MUSK LAUNCHES NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE COMPANY, X.AI

He thinks A.I. could lead to "civilizational destruction."

He wants A.I. regulation, and he'll support a "normal person with common sense" in 2024.

Clearly, the man had a lot to say, and I bring it to you because Elon Musk is the most compelling chief executive in America today.

He expresses his opinion. He offers a straightforward analysis of what's going on. No holding back. How different from most CEOs.

There will be a second episode of the interview running on Tucker tonight. It's worth watching just to see Musk, unplugged.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE