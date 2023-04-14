Elon Musk launches new artificial intelligence company, X.AI

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has started a new artificial intelligence company, X.AI, according to a filing in Nevada.

According to a filing dated March 9 in Nevada, Musk registered X.AI as a domestic corporation in Las Vegas.

Musk is listed as the sole director, with Jared Birchall being secretary.

The company authorized the sale of 100 million shares for the company, which is privately held.

Twitter recently merged into X Corp., which is a privately held company under X Holdings Company, owned by Musk.

"Pursuant to Rule 7.1 (a)(1) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the undersigned counsel for Defendant X Corp., as successor in interest to named Defendant Twitter, Inc., hereby states that Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists," a legal filing states.

In an interview with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" which will air Monday night, Musk said that AI has the potential to be incredibly destructive.

"AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production," Musk said. "In the sense that it has the potential — however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial — it has the potential of civilization destruction."

Musk also signed a letter calling for a minimum six-month pause on training powerful AI systems.

"AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity, as shown by extensive research and acknowledged by top AI labs," the letter states.

