Elon Musk

Elon Musk says Twitter had many employees but little product development

‘Maybe we can make Twitter the least untrustworthy and get the truth to the people’

Elon Musk shares with ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ why negative news has such an effect on people and how the majority of previous Twitter employees were used for censorship.

Twitter chief Elon Musk confirmed 80% of the social media company’s staff when he took over is now gone, saying you don’t need that many people to run a business with little to no product development.

"Years versus product improvement is a pretty flat line," he added. "It took a year to add an edit button that doesn’t work most of the time. It was like a comedy situation here," Musk said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." 

Twitter headquarters

Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on Nov. 22, 2022. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via / Getty Images)

Musk became the largest Twitter shareholder in April 2022 with a 9% stake in the company and was asked to join the board of directors. Later that month, Musk made an offer to purchase Twitter for $43 billion, or $54.20 per share, and take the company private.

On April 25, 2022, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed Twitter’s board publicly and unanimously accepted Musk’s buyout offer.

A photo of Elon Musk holding a sink

This video grab was taken from a video posted on the Twitter account of billionaire Tesla chief Elon Musk on Oct. 26, 2022. He is shown carrying a sink as he enters the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. (Twitter account of Elon Musk/AFP via / Getty Images)

Despite a contentious start to the buyout, including threats of backing out and lawsuits, the deal was finally closed on Oct. 27, 2022. Since, Musk has made a series of changes to the platform to promote less censorship and free speech.

"If you’re not trying to run a glorified activist organization, you can really let go of lots of people," Musk said. 

"What does it really take to operate Twitter, a group text service at scale, how many people are really needed for that," he continued. "Maybe we can make Twitter the least untrustworthy. Try to get the truth to the people as best we can."

