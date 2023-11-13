Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: Democrats' 'tax the rich' scheme is causing the decline of American cities

New York City cannot afford to lose billionaire tax money, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues big American cities cannot afford to lose wealthy residents over the lefts tax the rich strategy. video

Stuart Varney: Democrats tax the rich scheme is causing the decline of American cities

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues big American cities cannot afford to lose wealthy residents over the lefts tax the rich strategy.

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to the number of billionaires fleeing Democratic-run cities, arguing the left's tax the rich agenda is part of the decline of American cities.

STUART VARNEY: Look what happens when you tax the rich to excess – they leave.

New York City is a prime example.

BIDEN PITCHES SOAK-THE-RICH TAX PLAN: HERE'S WHAT'S IN IT

In 2019, the city had 72 billionaires. Now it has 62, down 10 in four years.

Josh Harris Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris on the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Reuters Photos)

For the owner of the Washington Commanders, Josh Harris, Florida looked very attractive. 

He left and took his $6.9 billion fortune with him.

Carl Icahn fled. He also took his $6.9 billion fortune with him. Hedge fund guy Daniel Och escaped with $3.6 billion. 

CARL ICAHN LATEST TO FUEL WALL STREET'S NEW YORK EXODUS

Florida has no state income tax or state estate tax. 

In New York City there are city, state, and federal income taxes and an estate tax on top. 

Why stay if you can move? Especially when local politicians like AOC are all in favor of taxing the rich some more.

close
Club for Growth Co-Founder Steve Moore discusses issues with Bidens budget and how it could increase inflation on Kudlow video

Biden continues vow to tax the rich

Club for Growth Co-Founder Steve Moore discusses issues with Bidens budget and how it could increase inflation on Kudlow

New York can't afford to see that money walk out the door.

Forty-two percent of all tax revenues in the city come from just 1% of the population. Exiting billionaires will really hurt.

DEMS PROPOSE NEW TAX ON 'EXTREME WEALTH' IN EFFORT TO ‘COMBAT ARISTOCRACY’

This is all part of the decline of American cities run by Democrats.

One day, maybe, voters will start to understand that you don't tax your way to prosperity.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE