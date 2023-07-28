Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Taxes

Dems propose new tax on ‘extreme wealth’ in effort to ‘combat aristocracy’

The OLIGARCH Act targets America's super wealthy

close
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow joined ‘The Big Money Show’ to discuss the debt ceiling debate as the House GOP continuously urges Biden to reach an agreement. video

Democrats have ‘some nerve’ to try and raise taxes in debt plan: Larry Kudlow

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow joined ‘The Big Money Show’ to discuss the debt ceiling debate as the House GOP continuously urges Biden to reach an agreement.

A group of progressive Democrats proposed legislation this week aimed at generating millions of dollars in new tax revenue by taxing "extreme wealth."

The Oppose Limitless Inequality Growth and Reverse Community Harms Act, or the OLIGARCH Act, was introduced by Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and several other progressive Democrats.

Lee, who is running to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the Senate, said her bill is aimed at taxing extreme wealth in the name of fighting the "threat to democracy posed by aristocracy."

"Inequality in the United States is worse in 2023 than it was during the Gilded Age. It is unacceptable that millions of hardworking people remain impoverished while the top 0.1% hold over 20% of the nation’s wealth," she said. "The OLIGARCH Act is the solution we need to close the exorbitant wealth gap in America and create a tax system where everyone pays their fair share."

IRS SAYS IT WILL ‘END MOST’ UNANNOUNCED VISITS TO TAXPAYERS' HOMES BY AGENTS

Elon Musk and Rep. Barbara Lee

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk would be hit by a hefty new wealth tax under new legislation from Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

One sponsor of the bill, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., said wealth inequality is the result of centuries-old discrimination in America that must be rectified but stopped short of calling it a reparations plan.

"The extreme wealth inequality we see today, which disproportionately impacts Black and brown families, is a result of centuries of discrimination towards working-class, vulnerable communities while allowing tax breaks for the rich and wealthy," he said.

The bill creates a 2% tax on all wealth between 1,000 and 10,000 times median household wealth, which the U.S. Census Bureau said was $140,000 in 2020. Using those numbers, the Democrats’ bill would hit people with a 2% tax if their wealth was between $140 million and $1.4 billion.

IRS WARNS TAXPAYERS OF NEW MAILING REFUND SCAM

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos was also singled out by Democrats as they promoted their new bill to assess a tax on the super wealthy. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

A 2% tax on $1.4 billion would create a tax bill of $28 million.

The tax rises to 4% for wealth between 10,000 and 100,000 times median household wealth, or between $1.4 billion and $14 billion using 2020 data. Within this bracket, applying the 4% tax on $10 billion worth of wealth, for example, would create a tax bill of $400 million.

The tax jumps again to 6% for wealth between 100,000 and 1 million times median household wealth, or between $14 billion and $140 billion. Within this bracket, a 6% tax on $100 billion in wealth would create a $6 billion tax.

IRS AGENT USED ‘FAKE NAME’ TO ‘TARGET’ OHIO RESIDENT DURING HOUSE CALL

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is another CEO who would likely be hit by the Democrats' new tax. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Finally, the bill creates an 8% tax on all wealth above 1 million times the median household wealth, or about $140 billion. Very few people have wealth that falls into that category. Elon Musk was reportedly worth about $240 billion as of July, and one sponsor of the bill mentioned Musk and other wealthy businessmen in a statement supporting the bill.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Right now, the 400 richest Americans have 22,000 times the political influence of the bottom 90%," said Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa. "Our teachers, firefighters and nurses are paying more in taxes than Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg."