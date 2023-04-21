Stuart Varney: Democrats are stuck with Biden and 'terrified' of Kamala Harris

During his "My Take" Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed President Biden's expected 2024 re-election bid, arguing an 80-year-old is in no position to mount a strenuous campaign, and Democrats are "terrified" the aging president could become incapacitated and replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris.

STUART VARNEY: President Biden will announce his re-election bid next Tuesday.

A big bash is planned, complete with mega-donors and a polished videotape. It's going to happen. He is going to run.

ONLY A QUARTER OF DEMOCRATS WANT PRESIDENT BIDEN TO RUN FOR RE-ELECTION IN 2024: POLL

So when I said he would not run, because the Democrats won't let him, I was wrong. They are letting him run, but where's the enthusiasm? I don't see the Democrats joyously celebrating.

In fact, poll after poll shows most Democrats don't want him to run. In New Hampshire, only 25% want him as their first choice.

I don't think he has the energy for a second term. Sure, he will repeat the basement strategy, avoiding serious questions, but in a presidential campaign, it's hard to stay permanently on the prompter.

The voters know when you're hiding.

ECONOMIST WARNS BIDEN'S BUDGET PROPOSAL IS A ‘FISCAL ATROCITY’

I don't think his policies measure up for a second term. Energy, immigration, spending, taxes and all-green-all-the-time are not what the country wants or needs. The man really is out of touch.

But, his biggest problem is his age.

To put it bluntly, a forgetful, tired, 80-year-old guy is in no position to mount a strenuous campaign. At 82 he would be in no condition to start another four-year term.

All the time, Vice President Harris looms in the background. The Democrats are terrified that our aging president could be incapacitated, and the party has to run with President Harris.

I was wrong about him not running, but I'm right about the Democrats not wanting him. They're stuck and there's now no graceful way for them to get out.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE