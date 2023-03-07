Stuart Varney: Biden trying to 'clean up the mess he made' ahead of 2024 election

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Biden's attempt to "clean up" his "disastrous policies" ahead of the 2024 presidential election, arguing no matter how the president "twists and turns" on issues, the surge of illegal migrants and rampant crime "shows no signs of slowing down."

STUART VARNEY: Headline in The New York Times: "U.S. is said to consider reinstating detention of migrant families."

Yes, with 2024 looming, the president is trying to clean up the mess he made when he first took office.

Detaining families was Trump's policy, Biden reversed it and the floodgates opened.

Now, he may reverse the reversal because 200,000 illegals a month have brought on a human, financial and political disaster!

Even "considering" a policy change like this shows the desperation of a president who wants to run again, but knows the open border is a major obstacle.

Same with crime. The president is trying to reverse his soft-on-crime image.

Last week, when Biden killed the radical D.C. crime bill, he was sending a message: hey, we can't win in '24 if we're pro-criminal.

It’s no accident that right before he killed the D.C. bill, Lori Lightfoot had been soundly defeated in Chicago.

She had presided over a crime surge. Biden's running a mile from the "Defund the Police" movement that he supported.

I think it’s too late. The damage has been done. And besides, the surge of illegals and rampant crime shows no signs of slowing down, no matter how the president twists and turns.

And it’s too late to reverse the disastrous Afghan debacle. Or the COVID mess. Or ending America’s energy independence.

What’s done is done, and we have to live with the consequences no matter how the president tries to rewrite his disastrous policies…