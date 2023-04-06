Stuart Varney: Biden's basement strategy will not turn voters' outlook around

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Biden's basement strategy as crises mount, and the 2024 election looms, arguing his handlers hope the strategy works again.

STUART VARNEY: We're back to the basement strategy.

Keep the president away from pesky reporters. Don't let him go off-script because you never know what he'll say.

It worked for candidate Biden in 2020. His handlers hope it works again now.

The Trump indictment gives him an excuse to laugh it off and say no comment, it’s a judicial matter.

Ok, but this "judicial matter" will go on for years. Is the president going to say nothing forever?

He'll try, but he surely won't go silent forever on the other crises we're facing.

We've been reporting a spike in gas prices. In the red state of Ohio, gas has gone up 22 cents a gallon in two days, and the cost of a fill-up is starting to rise all across the country. If he says anything about it, he's likely to blame the oil companies!

That may work in California, but it won't work with any voter who understands supply and demand and the failure of Biden’s whole energy policy!

He'll probably stay silent on the border, leaving it to Secretary Mayorkas to take the heat.

He hasn't got much to say about crime, except it's Trump's fault. There's a certain lack of credibility there!

His handlers face a nightmare, when do they end the basement strategy? It’s ok for now. He can hide behind the Trump indictment. But at some point, he has to face serious interviews, and real q and a with reporters.

That’s the nightmare because his handlers can't trust him to stay on script.

Look at this, Biden is underwater with women, voters age 45 and up, suburban voters and rural voters.

A basement strategy will not turn that around!