Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Joe Biden

Stuart Varney: Biden's basement strategy will not turn voters' outlook around

White House takes heat for Biden's dismissal of reporters' questions

close
FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues at some point Biden will have to face serious interviews and reporters' questions.  video

Stuart Varney: Biden's basement strategy will not turn voters' outlook around

FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues at some point Biden will have to face serious interviews and reporters' questions. 

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Biden's basement strategy as crises mount, and the 2024 election looms, arguing his handlers hope the strategy works again.

STUART VARNEY:  We're back to the basement strategy. 

Keep the president away from pesky reporters. Don't let him go off-script because you never know what he'll say. 

It worked for candidate Biden in 2020. His handlers hope it works again now.

The Trump indictment gives him an excuse to laugh it off and say no comment, it’s a judicial matter.

Ok, but this "judicial matter" will go on for years. Is the president going to say nothing forever? 

He'll try, but he surely won't go silent forever on the other crises we're facing.

NEW 'INSIDE BIDEN'S BASEMENT' PROJECT AIMS TO 'EXPOSE' OFFICIALS 'DRIVING AMERICA INTO A DITCH'

A photo of Joe Biden at a podium

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the economy after touring Volvo Group Powertrain on October 07, 2022 in Hagerstown, Maryland.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

We've been reporting a spike in gas prices. In the red state of Ohio, gas has gone up 22 cents a gallon in two days, and the cost of a fill-up is starting to rise all across the country. If he says anything about it, he's likely to blame the oil companies! 

That may work in California, but it won't work with any voter who understands supply and demand and the failure of Biden’s whole energy policy! 

He'll probably stay silent on the border, leaving it to Secretary Mayorkas to take the heat.

Stuart Varney on Biden strategy

FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses Biden's basement strategy. (Fox News)

He hasn't got much to say about crime, except it's Trump's fault. There's a certain lack of credibility there!

FORMER WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIST CALLS BIDEN OUT FOR SPEWING ‘UTTER ECONOMIC LIES’ ON NATIONAL TOUR

His handlers face a nightmare, when do they end the basement strategy? It’s ok for now. He can hide behind the Trump indictment. But at some point, he has to face serious interviews, and real q and a with reporters. 

close
Former Arkansas Gov. Mark Huckabee weighs in on President Biden's approval ratings and his failure to visit East Palestine, Ohio, nearly two months after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Biden needs to do a better job showing up at the right moments: Mike Huckabee

Former Arkansas Gov. Mark Huckabee weighs in on President Biden's approval ratings and his failure to visit East Palestine, Ohio, nearly two months after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed on 'The Evening Edit.'

That’s the nightmare because his handlers can't trust him to stay on script.

Look at this, Biden is underwater with women, voters age 45 and up, suburban voters and rural voters.

A basement strategy will not turn that around!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS