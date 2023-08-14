Stuart Varney: Democrats are intentionally leaving Biden 'out of the action'

During his "My Take" Monday, "Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney" discussed Biden's silence during a weekend of "monumental events," arguing Democrats are intentionally leaving the president "out of the picture" because he's not physically or mentally robust enough to lead the nation.

STUART VARNEY: It was a weekend of monumental events.

The news does not take the weekend off, but the president does.

A special counsel was named to investigate Hunter Biden.

A judge says the law is more important than a presidential campaign, so Trump must keep quiet.

The Iowa State Fair is in full swing. Trump arrives and steals the show.

Trump gets a heads-up about another indictment coming. A grand jury will be seated in Georgia.

Then there's the destruction on Maui. An American paradise lost.

Where was the president? On the beach. This is not a criticism.

Biden is entitled to vacation and is not obliged to comment on the day's news.

To me, it shows the president is out of the picture. The world moves on around him.

He's left out of the action. It's intentional, at 80, it's hard for him to be physically and mentally robust.

So, a new basement strategy makes sense.

It's apparent to members of his own party, that he's not capable of doing the job for another six years. The Democrats know it.

Minnesota Democrat Dean Phillips again called on the president to "pass the torch" as he put it. Move aside.

The president returns to the White House for lunch with Vice President Harris. No press allowed.

That's the only thing on his schedule today.

