Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tech

Stuart Varney: Big Tech bosses 'exerting authority' as massive layoffs lead to changes

Tech industry sees massive layoffs following pandemic hiring spree

close
FOX Business host Stuart Varney discusses the reversal of the employer-employee relationship, arguing it's 'inevitable' as the tech industry sees massive layoffs. video

Stuart Varney: Big Tech bosses 'exerting authority' as massive layoffs lead to changes

FOX Business host Stuart Varney discusses the reversal of the employer-employee relationship, arguing it's 'inevitable' as the tech industry sees massive layoffs.

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the employer-employee relationship shift within the tech industry, arguing bosses are "now exerting authority" as companies change the work landscape amid massive layoffs.

STUART VARNEY: It wasn’t that long ago that a job with Big Tech was the best job in the world. Times change. 

Virtually every tech company has announced layoffs. 

Hundreds of thousands of mostly young techies have been pink-slipped. It’s quite a turnaround for those people who would’ve thought even a year ago, so many people would have been let go.

And if you’ve still got your job in tech, many of the perks are going, going, gone.

Facebook's Meta logo

Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. Facebook's corporate parent has reached a tentative settlement, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in a lawsuit alleging the world's largest social network se (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File / AP Newsroom)

THE PERK-CESSION IS UNDER WAY AT SOME COMPANIES

Fascinating article in the Wall Street Journal about the disappearance of the "Goodies" that enticed workers to Big Tech in the first place.

Facebook ended free laundry and dry cleaning. No more to-go containers so employees can’t take home free food.

Salesforce: No more fancy baristas in the office and no more heading to a wellness retreat for yoga and hiking.

Twilio, the online real estate people, no more month-long paid sabbatical for certain employees.

Across the board, free food, massages, birthdays off, out the door.

And those bars and game rooms, which some employers used to entice workers back to the office, mostly gone.

Stuart Varney on tech layoffs

FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the impact of layoffs on the tech industry. (Fox News)

SALESFORCE REVEALS CHATGPT APP FOR SLACK

What’s going on here is a reversal of the employer-employee relationship. The boss is now exerting authority. It’s inevitable. 

If the profits stagnate, and you’ve hired too many people in the first place, you cut back on people and the perks. 

The next battle, and one that’s being fought right now, is the status of remote work. Most bosses, not all but most, want ‘em back in the office. And that’s another thing that will upset a lot of young techies.

This is a very fast turnaround in employment. It is the pandemic and the squeeze on Big Tech, that’s done it.

The third hour of Varney is just getting started…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

close
ARK Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood discusses where she sees growth in the stock market, and the future of technology and artificial intelligence sectors. video

Industry-wide tech layoffs don't indicate sector is in 'disarray': Cathie Wood

ARK Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood discusses where she sees growth in the stock market, and the future of technology and artificial intelligence sectors.