Salesforce reveals ChatGPT app for Slack

Salesforce is bringing ChatGPT to its messaging service to help drive efficacy in the workplace.

Salesforce and OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT app for Slack on Tuesday, which is said to help "millions of companies work more productively."

The app will utilize ChatGPT’s artificial intelligence technology to deliver conversation summaries, research tools, and writing assistance, according to Salesforce.

More specifically, it will help workers quickly catch up on channels or threads with AI-powered conversation summaries, find instant answerers on projects or certain topics with AI-powered research tools and "draft messages in seconds," with AI-powered writing assistance, Salesforce explained.

"The ChatGPT app for Slack deeply integrates the power of OpenAI’s cutting edge large language models into Slack’s conversational interface," Noah Desai Weiss, Slack’s chief product officer, said in a statement. "There couldn’t be a more natural fit."

The tool is currently in beta testing. However, companies are allowed to sign up for access to the ChatGPT app for Slack beta.

Slack is just the latest example of companies adopting artificial intelligence tools even though some experts have cautioned that businesses should carefully consider potential harms of such tools.

For instance, grocery delivery company Instacart is integrating ChatGPT to answer customers’ food questions.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola is planning on using the power of OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL·E "in industry-leading ways to improve their already world-class brands, marketing, and consumer experiences," according to consulting firm Bain & Company.

"We are excited to unleash the next generation of creativity offered by this rapidly emerging technology," The Coca-Cola Company CEO James Quincey said. "We see opportunities to enhance our marketing through cutting-edge AI, along with exploring ways to improveour business operations and capabilities."

Mattel has also put the AI image generator DALL-E to work by having it come up with ideas for new Hot Wheels toy cars.

Used vehicle seller CarMax is summarizing thousands of customer reviews with the same "generative" AI technology that powers the popular chatbot ChatGPT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.