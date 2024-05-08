Stuart Varney: Biden's 'lawfare' strategy is falling apart

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Biden's plan to keep Trump "bottled up" before the 2024 election is failing, as the 45th president continues to campaign effectively and meet with enthusiastic crowds while President Biden is met with hecklers and protesters.

STUART VARNEY: Biden's plan was to bottle up Donald Trump in court until the election.

That plan is not working out as the president hoped.

BIDEN TRAILS TRUMP IN MOST BATTLEGROUND STATES AS VOTERS SOUR ON US ECONOMY

On Tuesday in the hush money trial, the judge warned the court about Stormy Daniels' salacious testimony.

She was giving details of sexual activity that had nothing to do with election interference.

She admitted she hated Trump. She admitted to selling her story and making money off the case.

Trump's lawyers requested a mistrial.

TOP 5 MOMENTS OF TRUMP TRIAL AFTER ‘SALACIOUS’ STORMY DANIELS TESTIMONY

The judge rejected that, and she was allowed to continue her testimony.

I'm not a lawyer, but that doesn't pass the smell test of a fair trial.

Here's another blow to Biden's lawfare strategy.

The documents trial has been postponed indefinitely and the Georgia case has run into delays.

This means there may be only one trial before the election.

That's the one going on now in New York and that has obvious problems of fairness.

CONFIDENCE IN BIDEN'S ABILITY TO DO THE RIGHT THING FOR AMERICA'S ECONOMY SINKS TO HISTORICAL LOW: POLL

Biden didn't plan on this. He wanted Trump convicted and hopefully jailed before November 5th.

That strategy is, pure and simple, election interference.

He hasn't even succeeded in bottling Trump up.

When the New York court is not in session, Trump is out campaigning very effectively.

Wherever he goes, he's met with enthusiastic crowds.

ANTI-ISRAEL ‘CHAOS’ WILL PROVOKE A BACKLASH AGAINST BIDEN: VARNEY

Wherever Biden goes, he's met by demonstrators and hecklers.

Biden is in trouble. His strategy of keeping Trump tied up in court is falling apart, and he has no plan b.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE