Confidence in Biden's ability do the right thing for America’s economy sinks to historical low: poll

After years of inflation under President Biden, Americans have lost faith in his ability to save the economy, according to a new poll.

In a Gallup poll published on Monday, only 38% of Americans said they still had confidence in Biden to lead the country and do the right thing for America’s economy. This figure is among the lowest Gallup has measured for any president since George W. Bush took office in 2001, Gallup reported.

"With Americans less optimistic about the state of the U.S. economy than they have been in recent months and concern about inflation persisting, their confidence in President Joe Biden to recommend or do the right thing for the economy is among the lowest Gallup has measured for any president since 2001," Gallup reported.

The current low for Biden continues a substantial fall from when he first took office. As recently as 2022, the same poll found Biden’s confidence ratings were at 57%. It swiftly fell to 40% and has remained below that mark since.

While Biden faces a skeptical public and abysmal approval numbers, confidence scores for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as well as Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress, were among those who garnered confidence ratings below 50%.

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee former President Trump barely missed the 50% mark, as 46% of U.S. adults say they have "a great deal" or "a fair amount" of confidence in him to do or recommend the right action to boost the economy.

This rating is essentially tied with the support he had during his last year in office.

While Trump’s support remained steady, starting at 48% and ending at 47%, both Biden and former President Obama witnessed monumental 20-point drops in their respective ratings.

In 2009, over 70% of those polled expressed enthusiasm for Obama (71). That support dropped to 42% by 2014, before gaining back a few points and ending at 50% during his last year in office.

Biden’s first three years in office followed a similar pattern.

Tasked with helping lift the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic years, a whopping 57% said they were confident in Biden’s ability to do the job.

Now, just 38% say the same.

"Only Bush earned lower confidence from Americans than Biden has since last year – by the end of his second term, amid the Great Recession, when just 34% of Americans expressed confidence in his economic abilities," Gallup reported.

The poll also found that confidence in lawmakers from both parties is down in recent years.

Democrats garnered 38% support, an uptick from 34% in 2023. Republicans continued a slight slump, from 40% in 2022 to 36% in Monday’s poll.

The findings are from Gallup's Economy and Personal Finance poll, conducted April 1-22.