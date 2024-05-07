Stuart Varney: Anti-Israel 'chaos' will provoke a backlash against Biden

During his "My Take," on Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued the ongoing mayhem caused by anti-Israel protesters in big cities and college campuses will cause a backlash against President Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

STUART VARNEY: If your cause is considered "just" by the left, you can do what you like.

No accountability. You are doing "the right thing," so you should not be punished, no matter what you do.

That's what we're seeing on the streets and on campus.

Disruption. Vandalism. Antisemitism. No consequences.

This was the scene in New York City last night.

Thousands of anti-Israel protesters blocked traffic, burned the American flag and vandalized a World War I memorial. It was their "day of rage."

The police were trying to stop the marchers reaching the Met Gala, where the elites paraded in their finery.

Virtually the whole city was disrupted, essentially by masked, pro-Hamas activists. It's the new normal.

Hey, if you can bring a city to breaking point and get away with it, why stop?

At the University of North Carolina, hundreds of faculty members have signed a petition calling for amnesty for suspended students.

Their encampment had disrupted the university and threatened Jewish students.

The faculty wants to let them go. No consequences. At Rutgers, the authorities caved.

They promised to consider ending investment in Israel and to bring "displaced Palestinians" onto the campus.

Isn't that a win for the antisemites?

This morning, Israeli forces started their push into Rafah to destroy Hamas leadership.

Therefore, you can expect more street and campus chaos, and you can expect more forgiveness, restraint and amnesty.

Voters do not approve.

Its bad enough that gross antisemitism goes unpunished, but to see the disruption of cities and colleges continue, will surely provoke a backlash.

A backlash against Biden.

