Stuart Varney: Biden's America is bursting with chaos

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed how the open southern border, migrant crisis, no cash bail laws and squatters’ rights have affected the nation during Biden's presidency.

STUART VARNEY: This is a story that brings together several issues.

The border, migrants, no cash bail and squatters. This could only happen in Biden's America.

About a year ago, a group of migrants commandeered an apartment in the Bronx. They were squatters.

They disturbed the neighborhood with what appeared to be curbside drug deals and open violence.

They trashed the apartment.

The landlord wanted to evict them, but the law in New York is that if you occupy a house for 30 days, you can't get them out without a very long court case.

Eventually, one of the squatters brandished a gun. Then the police raided.

They found guns, drugs and a seven-year-old child. They arrested 8 people.

Incredibly, 6 were released under New York's no cash bail system, including the man who brandished the gun.

No wonder New Yorkers are fed up with the coddling of criminals. That's a local issue.

Illegal immigration is a national issue because they come across Biden's open border.

The squatters are illegal migrants. Two, who have long criminal rap sheets, are Venezuelans.

Biden has a deal to let over a half million Venezuelans into our country. He let them in.

Last night, Trump said the border is a "bloodbath" because some Americans have been robbed and killed, allegedly by migrants.

Of course, he was criticized for using emotive language, but it's about time someone told President Biden how Americans are suffering from his policies.

Squatters, illegals, crime and violence. That's Biden's America.

