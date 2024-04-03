Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Biden's America is bursting with chaos

Trump told Biden Americans are suffering from his policies, Varney says

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed how the open southern border, migrant crisis, no cash bail laws and squatters’ rights have affected the nation during Biden's presidency.

STUART VARNEY: This is a story that brings together several issues. 

The border, migrants, no cash bail and squatters. This could only happen in Biden's America.

SUSPECTED MIGRANT SQUATTERS FOUND IN NYC APARTMENT WITH CHILD FACE GUN, DRUG CHARGES

About a year ago, a group of migrants commandeered an apartment in the Bronx. They were squatters. 

Migrants in New York City

Migrants line up outside a migrant re-ticketing center at St. Brigid School on E. 7th St. in Manhattan. (Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images / Getty Images)

They disturbed the neighborhood with what appeared to be curbside drug deals and open violence. 

They trashed the apartment. 

The landlord wanted to evict them, but the law in New York is that if you occupy a house for 30 days, you can't get them out without a very long court case.

BIDEN NOT PROTECTING US FROM A ‘KNOWN DANGER’ AT THE BORDER, CHINA EXPERT WARNS

Eventually, one of the squatters brandished a gun. Then the police raided. 

They found guns, drugs and a seven-year-old child. They arrested 8 people. 

Incredibly, 6 were released under New York's no cash bail system, including the man who brandished the gun.

Mark Brnovich discusses the consequences of the president's immigration plan on The Evening Edit video

Biden's border policies will get Americans killed: Arizona AG Mark Brnovich

Mark Brnovich discusses the consequences of the president's immigration plan on The Evening Edit

No wonder New Yorkers are fed up with the coddling of criminals. That's a local issue.

Illegal immigration is a national issue because they come across Biden's open border. 

The squatters are illegal migrants. Two, who have long criminal rap sheets, are Venezuelans.

DEMOCRATS CAN'T STAND THAT MIGRANTS ARE ‘ILLEGAL’: VARNEY

Biden has a deal to let over a half million Venezuelans into our country. He let them in.

Last night, Trump said the border is a "bloodbath" because some Americans have been robbed and killed, allegedly by migrants. 

Trump Rally Michigan

45th U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event on April 02, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trump delivered a speech which his campaign has called "Biden's Border Bloodbath."

Of course, he was criticized for using emotive language, but it's about time someone told President Biden how Americans are suffering from his policies. 

Squatters, illegals, crime and violence. That's Biden's America.

