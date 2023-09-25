Biden admin not protecting US from a 'known danger' at the border, China expert warns

With the number of migrant encounters surging along the southern border, one policy expert warned we may soon face a war with China on U.S. soil.

"We have no idea of the number of Chinese males who come across and are not apprehended. So clearly we have a sabotage problem," Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang said on "Mornings with Maria" Monday.

"We are going to have to worry about attacks on our military bases, on our shopping centers, on our reservoirs," he continued. "Just across the board, we are going to be fighting a war in Asia, on American soil. And that'll be the first time since 1812 that we will have to do so."

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Friday that migrant encounters soared past 200,000 in August, hitting a new high for the calendar year and marking the highest August on record.

CHINA'S ECONOMY IS SICK AND COULD INFECT THE U.S.

Last Wednesday, House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., told host Maria Bartiromo that CBP has apprehended 18,000 Chinese nationals along the southern border.

The mostly military-age men from China are likely escaping due to "failure" with President Xi Jinping’s rule and declining economy, Chang claimed, while warning some in that group are "saboteurs."

"There are packs of Chinese males of 5 to 15, of military age, traveling without family members and pretending not to speak English," Chang described. "And as the chairman said, Border Patrol knows that some of these Chinese males have links to the military."

He also raised concerns about the underground biolab discovered by local officials in Reedley, California, who said they were unaware of what was taking place inside the previously vacant warehouse.

"There, they had at least 20 pathogens. That's the official count. But there were almost a thousand mice that had been genetically engineered to transmit disease. So China is planning to kill Americans before the first shot is fired in Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines or wherever," Chang said.

President Xi is practicing a "rehearsal" of war with the U.S., Chang argued, while President Joe Biden "is subordinate to China."

"We have no idea of the number of Chinese males who come across [the border] and are not apprehended. So clearly, we have a sabotage problem." - Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang

"Xi Jinping is getting his country ready for war. He's talking about war all the time. He has incentives to be reckless," the Gatestone senior fellow explained. "And we are being oblivious because we have no sense of urgency in the Oval Office."

Biden hasn’t taken an aggressive approach on China for two reasons, according to Chang: the "hint of corruption" with his son, Hunter Biden, and having a history of "being wrong on nearly every foreign policy and national security matter" as vice president.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"So we have a problem, whether it's corruption or incompetence. Biden is not protecting the United States from a known danger," Chang said. "We can see war clouds in Asia. Biden is just not doing anything about it."

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to FOX News Digital's request for comment.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Adam Shaw, Griff Jenkins and Lee Ross contributed to this report.