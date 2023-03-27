Stuart Varney: Biden has a lot to answer for as he kicks off 'Investing in America' campaign

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Biden's attempt to tout his economic agenda, arguing the president has a lot to answer for regarding the U.S. economy.

STUART VARNEY: Thirty years ago, Bill Clinton won the presidency on the back of the slogan: "It’s the economy, stupid."

Evidently, Joe Biden agrees.

He's about to start a huge series of appearances touting "Investing in America." Twenty states in three weeks of campaigning. Vice President Kamala Harris goes with him, along with first lady Jill Biden and nearly a dozen cabinet members. Sure looks like the start of his re-election campaign.

I hope he takes questions, because, on the economy, he's got a lot to answer for.

Inflation to start with; price increases are swamping wage increases. We are getting worse off, especially lower-income people who are supposed to be Biden’s bedrock support.

There's one more item to throw in here: the vast cost of going green. All those mandates and subsidies will bust the bank, and lead to the very inflation the president wants to bring down.

Goldman Sachs, in a bombshell report, said the "going green" part of his "Inflation Reduction Act" would cost $1.2 trillion.

That’s three times what Biden planned. And he thinks that kind of spending cuts inflation.

There's desperation here: our foreign policy is basically retreat in the face of China’s aggression. And our border policy is, frankly, non-existent in the face of a constant migrant surge.

What's left but spin? That’s what we'll get, a repetition of false claims. We'll cut the deficit by a trillion dollars, we'll cut costs for American families.

No wonder his approval rating on the economy has sunk to just 31 percent. It's in the tank.

If it really is "the economy, stupid," this administration is in deep trouble.