Most Americans don't believe their children will be better off: poll

Over three-quarters of Americans expressed pessimism that the lives of their children and others in that generation will be better than theirs, a Wall Street Journal-NORC poll showed.

The poll found 78% of U.S. adults indicated they "do not feel confident" when asked whether they think the lives of the generation their children belong to will "be better than it has been." Less than a quarter — 21% — voiced confidence.

The Journal reported on the poll and published its results Friday.

Over two-thirds of Americans indicated they were not satisfied with their financial situation, the Journal reported. The available polling data also showed 16% said they were "pretty well satisfied" and 46% said they were "more or less satisfied" with their financial situation.

The poll also found 65% of Americans were most likely to describe inflation as a major financial concern. That was followed by housing, at 43%, and health care and prescription drug costs, at 41%, according to the Journal and the WSJ-NORC poll.

Measured by the consumer price index, inflation saw a 0.4% month-over-month increase and 6% year-over-year increase in February. Food and shelter were two categories that saw prices rise on both a monthly and annual basis, FOX Business previously reported.

When it came to people bettering their standard of living, under 30% of respondents indicated they thought the odds were good, per the Journal. Forty-four percent said they "somewhat" or "strongly" agreed there was a good chance.

Most of those surveyed for the poll had a gloomy view to some extent about the current U.S. economy, according to the Journal. Among the respondents, 80% said they thought it was in a "poor" or "not so good" state, and only 20% had a positive view about the economy.

The WSJ-NORC polling results published by the outlet also showed 47% of Americans anticipate the economy would "get worse" in the next 12 months. Meanwhile, 15% projected it would improve, and 38% expected no change in that time frame, according to the poll.

The Journal also noted the poll showed more people seemed dubious about whether paying for a four-year college degree is worth it compared to six years ago.

The survey took place March 1-13 and included over 1,000 adults, according to the Journal. It preceded the banking industry's turmoil.