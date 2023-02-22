Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris says Biden admin has reduced heat, electric costs amid record prices

Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for record-high fuel and energy prices

close
Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker calls out President Biden's energy policies and reacts to China's relationship with Russia on 'Kudlow.' video

The war on oil has enriched Putin: Sen. Roger Wicker

Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker calls out President Biden's energy policies and reacts to China's relationship with Russia on 'Kudlow.'

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed Wednesday that the Biden administration has worked to provide Americans with lower gas and electricity bills despite higher-than-normal energy prices putting a financial crunch on many families. 

"For working families, we have reduced heating and electricity bills so folks have more money in their pockets to buy things like schools supplies, replace the dishwasher or take a family vacation," she said during a speech on efforts to lower costs for homebuyers at Bowie State University in Maryland. 

FOSSIL FUEL PROFITS ARE VITAL FOR GREEN ENERGY PROJECTS DEMS ROUTINELY TOUT

Kamala Harris energy costs

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Wednesday about efforts to lower home buying costs and touted efforts to lower energy prices.  (The White House / Fox News)

In response to Harris' remarks, the Republican National Committee stated that electricity and gas costs are up. 

"What is she talking about? Electricity is up 11.9%, fuel oil is up 27.7%, and natural gas is up 26.7% over last year," an RNC tweet read. 

In January, President Biden touted a decline in fuel prices after months of record-high prices at the pump. However, he was criticized by Republicans who said families have had to deal with an increase in energy costs since he took office. 

"Gas prices are up $1.03 a gallon from when Joe Biden took office. Biden's administration continues to undermine American energy," RNC rapid response director Tommy Pigott tweeted at the time. "Families have lost $2,250 paying higher energy costs since he took office."

In December, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called a special legislative session to tax California’s oil refiners while blaming them for the state's high energy prices. 

During her speech, Harris announced the lowering of mortgage insurance payments for all new FHA (Federal Housing Administration) homeowners by nearly 40% beginning March 20. 

close
FOX Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino reports top GOP members are demanding Gary Gensler comply with their request for more information on the SEC's climate change proposal on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Republicans launch full offensive on SEC's Gary Gensler over climate disclosure proposal

FOX Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino reports top GOP members are demanding Gary Gensler comply with their request for more information on the SEC's climate change proposal on 'The Claman Countdown.'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"And what this means is on average, homeowners will pay at least $800 less a year on their mortgage and that's $800 more in your pocket," she said. 