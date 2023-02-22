Kamala Harris says Biden admin has reduced heat, electric costs amid record prices

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed Wednesday that the Biden administration has worked to provide Americans with lower gas and electricity bills despite higher-than-normal energy prices putting a financial crunch on many families.

"For working families, we have reduced heating and electricity bills so folks have more money in their pockets to buy things like schools supplies, replace the dishwasher or take a family vacation," she said during a speech on efforts to lower costs for homebuyers at Bowie State University in Maryland.

FOSSIL FUEL PROFITS ARE VITAL FOR GREEN ENERGY PROJECTS DEMS ROUTINELY TOUT

In response to Harris' remarks, the Republican National Committee stated that electricity and gas costs are up.

"What is she talking about? Electricity is up 11.9%, fuel oil is up 27.7%, and natural gas is up 26.7% over last year," an RNC tweet read.

In January, President Biden touted a decline in fuel prices after months of record-high prices at the pump. However, he was criticized by Republicans who said families have had to deal with an increase in energy costs since he took office.

"Gas prices are up $1.03 a gallon from when Joe Biden took office. Biden's administration continues to undermine American energy," RNC rapid response director Tommy Pigott tweeted at the time. "Families have lost $2,250 paying higher energy costs since he took office."

In December, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called a special legislative session to tax California’s oil refiners while blaming them for the state's high energy prices.

During her speech, Harris announced the lowering of mortgage insurance payments for all new FHA (Federal Housing Administration) homeowners by nearly 40% beginning March 20.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"And what this means is on average, homeowners will pay at least $800 less a year on their mortgage and that's $800 more in your pocket," she said.