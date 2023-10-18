Stuart Varney: Biden's goal of preventing wider war in Israel is at risk

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Biden's trip to Israel in an attempt to keep the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating into a wider Middle East war. The president's visit comes after hundreds were killed by an explosion at a Gaza hospital the day before.

STUART VARNEY: President Biden steps out of Air Force One to begin his brief visit to Israel.

The trip had already been derailed by the explosion at a hospital in Gaza.

There would be no summit with the leaders of Jordan, Egypt, or the Palestinian authority.

But he did meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

I have to make an observation of the president's demeanor.

He looked very tired. He was not forceful. He was not robust. The two leaders hardly made eye contact.

Netanyahu repeatedly said Hamas must be "defeated."

That is not quite the same as saying they must be "crushed."

President Biden said Israel does not appear to be behind the hospital explosion.

He said, "Based on what I've seen, it was the other team. Not you, but a lot of people out there are not sure."

The Arab world is not buying it, despite evidence from Israel that suggests the explosion was an Islamic jihad rocket that was fired at Israel but hit the hospital in Gaza.

One of the goals of the visit is to prevent a wider war.

That goal is at risk. The Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, has announced "a day of unprecedented anger."

There has been a drone attack on a U.S. base in Iraq. It was foiled.

There's a general strike on the West Bank. Violent demonstrations across the Mideast.

After their public statements, the president and his staff went into a closed-door meeting with Israel's war cabinet.

Biden's team wants to know Netanyahu's plan for Gaza, his plan for the hostages, his plan for the border crossing into Egypt, and, the military plan if Iran's proxies attack on a second or third front.

In a few hours, the president will leave. He comes back to what I would call a fifth column inside his own party.

Namely, the pro-terrorist left.

Rashida Tlaib immediately blamed the Israelis for the hospital blasts.

She tweeted, "Israel just bombed the hospital."

Antisemitism is alive and well in the Democrat Party and the United States Congress.

