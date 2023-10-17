Stuart Varney: Biden is staking his presidency on wartime trip to Israel

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Biden's wartime trip to Tel Aviv where he is expected to pledge full support for Israel as it responds to Hamas' terror attacks.

STUART VARNEY: President Biden will arrive in Israel tomorrow.

It's a show of solidarity, perhaps a last-ditch attempt to avoid a full-scale invasion of Gaza.

He will also meet with Jordan's King Abdullah, Egypt's President El-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

They will discuss aid to the one million Palestinians trying to flee Gaza.

With two aircraft carrier battle groups in the region, plus the Secretary of State and the Defense Secretary, this is clearly an all-hands-on-deck wartime situation.

Biden is staking his presidency on this.

He wants to limit the casualties in Gaza without interfering in Israel's crushing of Hamas.

He's talking to Israel's neighbors about who runs Gaza when Hamas is out.

Most of all, he wants to avoid a wider war with Iran.

That's why American military power is on full display. That's why Biden laid down a red line. "Don't interfere."

None of this will be easy, but all of it is necessary.

We can argue that this wouldn't have happened if Biden hadn't shown such weakness in so many areas, but this is where we are.

It's high anxiety time. Biden leads a divided party.

College campuses allow the antisemites full reign.

There's a risk of an attack from border-crossing terrorists, and always the risk that, again, Iran will upend an American president.

Judgment on Joe Biden comes this week.

