Stuart Varney: Biden is staking his presidency on wartime trip to Israel

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses Bidens high-stakes trip to the Middle East where he is expected to show support for Israel and de-escalate tensions in the region.

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Biden's wartime trip to Tel Aviv where he is expected to pledge full support for Israel as it responds to Hamas' terror attacks.

STUART VARNEY: President Biden will arrive in Israel tomorrow. 

It's a show of solidarity, perhaps a last-ditch attempt to avoid a full-scale invasion of Gaza. 

ISRAEL'S HUNT FOR HAMAS TERROR GROUP LEADER YAHYA SINWAR: ‘DEAD MAN WALKING

He will also meet with Jordan's King Abdullah, Egypt's President El-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. 

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks

U.S. President Joe Biden in Salt Lake City, Utah. ((Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

They will discuss aid to the one million Palestinians trying to flee Gaza.

With two aircraft carrier battle groups in the region, plus the Secretary of State and the Defense Secretary, this is clearly an all-hands-on-deck wartime situation.

Biden is staking his presidency on this. 

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: BIDEN TO VISIT ISRAEL ON WEDNESDAY IN SHOW OF SUPPORT

He wants to limit the casualties in Gaza without interfering in Israel's crushing of Hamas.

He's talking to Israel's neighbors about who runs Gaza when Hamas is out.

Most of all, he wants to avoid a wider war with Iran. 

President Biden and Iran’s Ali Khamenei

The Biden administration struck a deal with Iran for a hostage exchange, as well as release $6 billion in frozen funds, Congress reportedly learned on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks. (Getty Images/Photo illustration / Getty Images)

That's why American military power is on full display. That's why Biden laid down a red line. "Don't interfere." 

None of this will be easy, but all of it is necessary.

We can argue that this wouldn't have happened if Biden hadn't shown such weakness in so many areas, but this is where we are. 

MILITARY EXPERTS WARN BIDEN'S IRAN DEAL ‘IS NOT GOOD,’ SENDS ‘WRONG MESSAGE’

It's high anxiety time. Biden leads a divided party.

College campuses allow the antisemites full reign.

The Lawfare Project founder and executive director Brooke Goldstein reacts to Hamas threatening to execute Israeli hostages on The Big Money Show. video

NYCs pro-Palestinian rally was a pro-terror rally: Brooke Goldstein

The Lawfare Project founder and executive director Brooke Goldstein reacts to Hamas threatening to execute Israeli hostages on The Big Money Show.

There's a risk of an attack from border-crossing terrorists, and always the risk that, again, Iran will upend an American president.

Judgment on Joe Biden comes this week.

