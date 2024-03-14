Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Bernie Sanders believes all business is bad

Socialists want to get their hands on the capital our society has built, Varney argues

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' proposed plan for a 32-hour workweek without loss of pay or benefits, arguing the new bill, titled the Thirty-Two House Workweek Act, shows the grip that the far-left has over Biden's policies.

STUART VARNEY: Bernie Sanders has revealed his latest socialist dream.

Move to a 32-hour work week without loss of pay or benefits.

BERNIE SANDERS MOVES TO REDUCE WORK HOURS FOR MILLIONS FOR AMERICANS

He says it's time for the workers to share the wealth created by productivity gains from A.I. and new technology. 

Senator Bernie Sanders attends a UAW rally

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders addresses the audience during a rally in support of striking United Auto Workers members in Detroit, Michigan. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook / Getty Images)

Bernie has always wanted politicians to legislate wages. Heaven forbid the market should decide. 

He's a socialist, and he believes business and profit are bad despite all the evidence that free market capitalism, small government, and low taxes, deliver growth, prosperity, and individual freedom. 

Then there's the wealth tax proposed by the far-left Sen. Elizabeth Warren and enshrined in the president's 2024 budget. 

ELIZABETH WARREN'S WEALTH TAX WOULD COST 100 RICHEST AMERICANS $78B

If you are worth more than $100 million, you would pay a 25% tax on your income, whether you receive the money or not. 

That's called confiscation. Biden says this would cut the deficit by $3 trillion.

Step back a moment. Let's be clear. This has nothing to do with good policy or sound economics. 

It is straightforward jealousy of success and it's politically potent. 

If you're financially struggling, it's easy to blame the rich. 

If you've got $100 million you don't get much sympathy. Why not tax them?

BIDEN TARGETS ULTRA-RICH, CORPORATIONS IN LATEST TAX PROPOSAL: HERE'S WHAT'S IN IT

What the socialists want is to get their hands on the capital that our society has built. 

They've grabbed a very high proportion of income, so why not go after privately accumulated wealth?

They don't care that it doesn't work. 

They don't care that socialism brings class warfare, division, and no-growth economies. They just detest the rich.

Bernie Sanders used to rail against millionaires and billionaires. 

Now he's down to just billionaires because he is a millionaire.

DEMOCRATS' ‘TAX THE RICH' SCHEME IS CAUSING THE DECLINE OF AMERICA CITIES: VARNEY

I doubt that a 32-hour week or a wealth tax will make it onto the books. 

But the fact that the modern Democratic Party should seriously propose socialist ideas is a sign of how the far-left has a grip on Biden's policies.

