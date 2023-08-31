Stuart Varney: America's political leadership is stuck; It's time for 'generational change'

During his "My Take," Thursday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appearing to freeze at a Kentucky press conference, arguing age has become a factor in politics, and that it's time for a new generation of young leaders to take the reins from the old guard.

STUART VARNEY: Surely, there can be no doubt. It's time for a changing of the guard.

America's political leadership is stuck in the about-to-retire mode. Age is now a factor in politics.

Wednesday, 81-year-old Mitch McConnell froze, again. He suddenly stopped talking at a public event.

An aide asked if he was okay. He said "yes," but appeared unable to say anything more.

He is the longest-serving GOP leader in history.

The president is 80, and his decline has been apparent for some time.

3 out of 4 voters see him as just too old. Does anyone believe that he can be president for another 6 years?

Donald Trump is 77. If elected president again, he would be 82 at the end of his term.

He's as vigorous as ever, but he will need a youthful vice president to reassure voters.

A new generation is already here. Look at all the attention the 38-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy is generating.

He doesn't have to win to make a mark on politics. He represents a new generation.

So does Ron DeSantis. He's only 44. If he doesn't win this time, he's surely changing the guard for 2028.

Then there is Kamala Harris. She is 58. She is not a baby boomer, unlike virtually everyone else in the top echelons of politics.

She may not enjoy the confidence of many voters, but she is part of this generational change.

I've always thought that America latches on quickly to what is new.

We are a young country and we value youth.

That is very much a part of politics today and will be a big part of the 2024 election.

It's the changing of the guard, and it's here.

