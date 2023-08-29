Stuart Varney: Biden's age cannot be ignored any longer

During his "My Take," Tuesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed voter concerns over Biden's age after polling revealed a majority of Americans think the president is too old and weak to hold down the Oval Office for another term.

STUART VARNEY: It's reached the point where the president's age and infirmity cannot be swept under the rug.

It can't be ignored any longer because people from all parties say Biden is too old.

77% of all adults. 69% of Democrats. 74% of independents. 89% of Republicans. They say Biden is too old.

Every time the president shows his age, voters take note.

His stumbles are getting more frequent. His absences are more lengthy and his numbers get worse.

Voters are rightly concerned. We need a robust and decisive president on the world stage.

That's not the president we have, and it's not the president we can have with Biden.

His decline is speeding up, no matter how many vacations he takes he can't reverse this.

There is the nagging fear of a Kamala Harris presidency. Something has to give.

Does anyone believe that Joe Biden can hold down the Oval Office for another 6 years?

Candidate Nikki Haley voiced her concern about Biden's age and a Harris presidency.

She says a vote for Biden is a vote for President Harris.

She's rising in the polls and the Democrats are quietly desperate to change the ticket.

