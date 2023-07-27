Musk responds to McConnell freezing at press conference, says 'constitutional amendment' is needed

Elon Musk said the incident Wednesday when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appeared to freeze up during a news conference with other Republican leaders should warrant a "need" for a constitutional amendment.

Musk, who owns Twitter and other companies, tweeted early Thursday morning, "We need a constitutional amendment. This is insane."

The comment came in response to another user who provided a video of the incident showing McConnell addressing a group of reporters before abruptly stopping, staring blankly into the group, and standing idle for a brief moment. A Republican colleague broke McConnell’s apparent trance and helped escort him away from the podium.

Musk’s tweet did not provide specifics on what the potential amendment would say or do. Several people who responded suggested there should be age limits for members of Congress.

The bizarre moment, which made mainstream media headlines and swiftly became the subject of social media discussions, followed the Republican leaders’ weekly party luncheon Wednesday afternoon.

"Good afternoon, everyone," McConnell opened his remarks. "We're on a path to finishing the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) this week, there's been good bipartisan cooperation and a string of…"

The Senate Republican leader then trailed off and stood for nearly a minute.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., stepped up to the podium asking, "You OK, Mitch?"

"Is there anything else you want to say or should we just go back to your office?" the Republican added.

McConnell was then escorted away but returned moments later to finish the press conference and to answer reporters’ questions.

"I'm fine," McConnell said when he returned.

Republican Whip Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and others addressed the press in his absence. Thune, 62, is the second-highest-ranking Republican in the chamber.

An aide from McConnell’s office told Fox News that the senator "felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment. He came back to handle Q and A, which as everyone observed was sharp."

McConnell, 81, suffered a concussion earlier this year when he fell in a Washington hotel. He also fractured rib during the same incident.

Several people who commented on Musk’s tweet discussed the age and health of lawmakers and others who lead the country.

President Biden, who turns 81 later this year, has exhibited similar speaking issues. Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history and is running for re-election in 2024, so he could break his own record.

His age and health have also prompted criticism.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who turned 83 this year, stepped away from her party’s leadership when Republicans won the House majority earlier this year.

Fox News’ Jamie Joseph and Kelly Phares contributed to this report.