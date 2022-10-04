Stuart Varney: Americans are paying for Biden’s ‘green dreams’

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the spike in gas prices as Democrats push climate politics, arguing Americans are all "paying" for Biden's "green dreams."

STUART VARNEY: Throughout the West, gas prices are surging. It is the worst spike in years.

Look at this: Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Arizona.

All seeing gains of 30 cents a gallon in a few days.

But it’s the people of California who are taking the biggest hit. Regular, at $6.41 is up over 50 cents a gallon.

For a state with the highest poverty rate in the country, and the widest inequality income gap, this is bad news.

And Governor Newsom wants to be president?

Despite what President Biden says, this is all about supply and demand, and green politics.

California demands specially blended gas, and three of the refineries that produce it are having production "issues."

They can't supply the gas that uber-green California demands.

Here's another problem: OPEC is considering cutting oil production by two million barrels a day.

Early reports were that it was one million. Now they're talking two. What an embarrassment for the president.

He begged the Saudis to produce more.

But he won't allow us to go get our own energy.

From day one, when he ended America’s energy independence, he's been in the pocket of the greens.

We're all paying for his green dreams. And Californians are paying the most.

Surely, at some point, voters, even in the formerly golden state, will figure out they're being taken for a ride…

