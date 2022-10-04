STOCK MARKET NEWS: US stocks, gas prices, crypto, oil higher, diesel prices fall

US stocks higher as investors await September jobs report

Symbol Price Change %Change I:DJI $29,490.89 765.38 2.66 SP500 $3,678.43 92.81 2.59 I:COMP $10,815.43 239.82 2.27

U.S. stocks were moving higher early Tuesday morning, one day before OPEC+ is scheduled to meet in Vienna to discuss cuts in oil production and on the day job openings and factory orders reports are to be released.

On Monday, Wall Street soared to its best day in months in a widespread relief rally after some unexpectedly weak data on the economy raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve won't have to be so aggressive about hiking interest rates.

The S&P 500's leap of 2.6% to 3,678.43 was its biggest since July, the latest swing for a scattershot market that’s been mostly falling this year on worries about a possible global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.7%, to 29,490.89, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.3% to 10,815.43.

Stocks took their cue from the bond market, where yields fell to ease some of the pressure that's been battering markets this year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other kinds of loans, fell to 3.62% from 3.83% late Friday. It got as high as 4% last week after starting the year at just 1.51%.

A report on U.S. manufacturing came in weaker than expected, along with data showing a drop off in construction spending from July to August. That may seem discouraging, but could mean the Federal Reserve can ease off on raising interest rates to beat down the high inflation damaging households’ finances.

By raising rates, the Fed is making it more expensive to buy a house, a car or most anything else purchased on credit. The hope is to slow the economy just enough to starve inflation of the purchases needed to keep prices rising so quickly. The Fed has already pulled its key overnight interest rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, up from virtually zero as recently as March.

Most traders expect it to be more than a full percentage point higher by early next year. But stresses are building in financial markets and corporate profits have weakened as central banks around the world hike rates in concert.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.8% in afternoon trading to 26,959.25. South Korea's Kospi gained 2.5% to 2,209.98.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 3.8% to 6,699.30 after its central bank boosted its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s increase of a quarter percentage point to the cash rate was smaller than those at recent monthly meetings. When the bank lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its board meeting in May, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years. It’s now at its highest point since August 2013, when the bank cut the rate from 2.75% to 2.5%.

Markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai were closed for holidays.

“Asian equities were positive on Tuesday after a corrective session as traders eye potentially oversold market conditions,” Anderson Alves at ActivTrades said in a report.